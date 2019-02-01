1 February 2019

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Busy Signal Praises Mugabe in Song

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lemuel Chekai

Jamaican dancehall star, Busy Signal has described former president Robert Mugabe as a great man who fought for people's rights in a new song titled "Great Men."

The song is a remix to Burning Spear's decades old original track "Great Men" and sees Mugabe mentioned together with the likes of Nelson Mandela and Oprah Winfrey as a human rights defender.

The soon to be 95-years-old was toppled in November 2017 in a military coup.

He was replaced by his then vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa together with the now Retired General Constantino Chiwenga, after 37 years at the helm.

Zimbabwe

People Wanted Smith Back, Now They Want Mugabe Back - Mnangagwa

FORMER President Robert Mugabe is free to return to active politics if he so wishes, his successor and long-time protege… Read more »

Read the original article on 263Chat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.