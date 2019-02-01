Nigeria: Sodomy - Man Infects 16-Year-Old Neighbour's Son With HIV

Operatives of the Gender Unit, Lagos State Police Command, have arrested a 32-year-old man, Prince Chinecherem, for allegedly introducing a teenager to sodomy and infecting him with the Human Immune Deficiency Virus, HIV, in Ejigbo area of Lagos.

It was learned that Chinecherem, introduced the victim into the act several months ago and had since been having canal knowledge of him, unknown to the victim's parents that the duo were lovers and usually engaged in the act in Chinecherem's apartment.

However, the bubble burst on January 22, when the teenager was seen sneaking out of the suspect's apartment in a suspicious manner, after their usual sex romp.

Curious neighbours allegedly accosted the teenager and asked what he had gone to the suspect's house to do. When he could not give a satisfactory answer, they asked him to open the plastic bag in his possession, but he refused.

After much persuasion, it was discovered that the bag contained freshly used condoms filled with semen.

During further questioning by the inquisitive neighbours, the 16-year-old boy revealed what transpired behind doors.

The matter, Vanguard gathered, was reported at Ejigbo Police Division, consequent upon which the suspect was arrested, from where he was transferred to the Gender Unit for further investigation.

The suspect and victim were taken for medical examination, which revealed that the teenager had long been introduced to homosexuality. Further medical test revealed that both of them are HIV positive.

Parading the suspect and other notorious criminals at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, yesterday, the state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi described the incident as unfortunate.

According to him, "this goes to confirm what I have always said, that parents and guardians should try as much as they can to monitor the activities of their wards to avoid occurrence like this.

"The suspect will be charged to Sexual and Special Offences Court here in Ikeja, while the teenager will undergo treatment and rehabilitation."