Nigeria: How I'll Transform UCH - New CMD

The Chief Medical Director-designate of the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, Jesse Otegbayo, has pledged to transit the facility from a tertiary to a quaternary healthcare institution.

Mr Otegbayo made this pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Ibadan on Friday.

"We are trying to move from what we are, which is a tertiary hospital to a quaternary level hospital.

"Tertiary is the 3rd level while quaternary is the last and the 4th level and that is where we want to go.

"And what do I mean by that, how do we get there?

"There are lots of clinical services and investigations that are highly technical that are done at the quaternary level and may not be available at the tertiary health level.

"Things like Assisted Reproductive Technology- Invitro Fertilization (IVF), Heart transplant, Cardiac Catheterisation and all kinds of transplantation including Liver, Kidney and so on.

"All these forms of treatment would become routine.

"And, of course when we put good clinical services in place, it will form a bedrock of landmark and elegant research." Mr Otegbayo further said the transition would be made possible through training and retraining of staff, as well as investment in relevant equipment and specialisations.

"In order to achieve this vision, we will give priority to delivering value for money through the provision of excellent patient care.

"We will aim to be a leading training and educational centre, driven by compassionate, efficient and effective leadership, as well as staff desire to commit to excellent health care delivery.

"As CMD, I will provide the strategic leadership to ensure that the mandate of the hospital, under the guidance of the Board of Management is actualised."

Mr Otegbayo also promised to harness and deploy the collective energies of management and staff of the hospital by setting the agenda for accelerated and advanced development of the facility in line with the vision of the Federal Government.

He said his administration would ensure industrial harmony, completion of on-going projects by previous management, adding that it would provide quality healthcare for all and sundry irrespective of their background and social status.

NAN reports that the CMD designate is a professor of Medicine with sub- speciality in Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

He is expected to assume office on March 1, while the current CMD, Temitope Alonge, will leave office on February 28.

NAN