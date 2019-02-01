Tanzania: Mbeya RC Issues a Seven-Day Ultimatum for Revenue Collection From Unregistered Taxis

Mbeya — Mbeya Regional Commissioner Albert Chalamila has issued a seven-day ultimatum to Mbeya District Commissioner Paul Ntinika to ensure revenue is collected from all unregistered taxicabs in the city.

Mr Chalamila issued the order on Thursday, January 31, during his meeting with district commissioners in the region that went together with the handing of business identity cards to petty traders.

He said he will not hesitate to take appropriate action against the DC including advising accordingly the appointing authority (the President) in case the directive is not acted upon.

"The city requires higher revenue collections, therefore we need to value and work hard," Mr Chalamila told the DC.

In another development, the regional boss has directed all district commissioners to provide him with the exact number of houses available in their areas of jurisdiction within three weeks to enhance smooth collection of property tax in the region.

Mbeya has received 80,000 identity cards in the second round of distribution of the IDs to petty traders.

In the first round, 25,000 IDs were provided to the region and have already been distributed.