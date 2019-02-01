Kenya: Leading Alcoholic Spirits Company Shut Down After Detectives Raid Premises

Flying squad detectives and investigators from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on Friday raided the premises of a leading alcoholic spirits manufacturer, carted away illegally imported equipment and ingredients before shutting down the establishment.

The investigators KRA arrived at the premises of Africa Spirits Limited (ASL) during the raid that was led by flying squad head Musa Yego.

During the raid, the officers confiscated stamps that are next week scheduled to undergo tests to verify if they were genuine or not.

"We have already arrested three employees who will be arraigned in court once we finish putting up together all the evidence," said Mr Yego.

According to the police boss, the officers also nabbed 80 tanks of ethanol said to have been illegally procured from Tanzania.

ILLICIT TRADE

Mr Yego said that they are also investigating possibilities that the company has been producing sub-standard alcohol in the factory.

KRA on their part said that they were enjoined in the raid because they suspected that the company has been engaging in illicit trade.

"We also want to find out whether this company has been conforming to taxation laws," said Ms Ann Iringu, a deputy commissioner at KRA.

Ms Iringu appealed to KRA officials who are based at different border points within the country not to allow illegal goods into the country.

ASL has been operational since 2004 and has been producing various types of brandy, gin and vodka.

It is the company that produces Gold brandy, Gypsy King Gin and Furaha.