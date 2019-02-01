Africa: Mauritius and Mozambique Rally in Uniting Africa and Strengthening Cooperation

press release

The destinies of Mauritius and Mozambique are interlinked through common history and human linkages and strengthened by a strong desire to progress in uniting Africa and as we honour the memory of our forefathers, we will celebrate freedom from slavery and racism.

This was the gist of the message of the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, during a banquet given yesterday at the Swami Vivekananda International Convention Centre, Pailles, in honour of the President of the Republic of Mozambique, who is the Chief Guest of the Government for the commemoration of the 184th anniversary of the abolition of slavery in Mauritius.

Prime Minister Jugnauth underlined that the visit of the Mozambican delegation to Mauritius heralds a further elevation of friendship and cooperation adding that the historical bonds that both countries share are steeped in suffering and in the agony of human exploitation. In this context, he recalled that Mauritius and Mozambique, which share deep ties nurtured by a fountain of good will, will continue to collaborate closely for the setting up of the Intercontinental Slavery Museum.

Speaking about the diplomatic relations with Mozambique which date back to 1984, Mr Jugnauth emphasised that both countries have developed bilateral instruments for advancing interactions such as political consultations and joint commission agreements. We need to work together to ensure that these bilateral instruments deliver on expectations and we need to expand our cooperation further, he said.

Acknowledging Mozambique as a close ally, Prime Minister Jugnauth stated that both countries should join hands in ensuring that the ocean they share remains safe from predators of all kinds who are involved in various forms of illicit trafficking. Mozambique is no less challenged as Mauritius hence the need to collectively address such ills, he added.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that both countries can further work together to consolidate joint ventures and triangular cooperation. Mauritius and Mozambique, he underlined, share the same vision of peace and stability in the SADC and Indian Ocean region and hence they can collaborate more in the fields of tourism, culture, economic integration, maritime security, blue economy, production of food crops, and finance.

For his part, President Nyusi said that the two countries share the objective of further strengthening their multi-faceted and multi-dimensional relations. He added that Mozambique remains an attractive and safe foreign investment country while encouraging Mauritian businessmen to continue to invest in Mozambique and to explore new avenues of cooperation. He also recalled that Mauritius is a major investor in Mozambique, with 3 billion US dollars invested during the last five years in sectors such as energy, industry and services.

Moreover, he added that Mozambique will host two major events this year, namely the 12th US-Africa Summit in June in Maputo which will help to consolidate Africa-US engagements, and the Conference on Blue Economy in May. These major events, he said, will help promote development and encourage economic advancement.