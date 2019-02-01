Mozambique: Trade With China Up By Over a Third

London — Trade between Mozambique and China reached 2.515 billion US dollars last year, an increase of over 35 per cent on 2017.

According to figures published by the Chinese customs service, exports from Mozambique to China grew by 23 per cent to 651 million dollars, whilst imports increased by forty per cent to 1.86 billion dollars.

This makes Mozambique the fourth largest trading partner that China has in the Lusophone world after Brazil, Angola, and Portugal.

Brazil was China's main trading partner in the Lusophone world, totalling 110.8 billion dollars, which represents a 26 per cent increase. Angola's trade with China rose to 27.755 billion dollars - a 24 per cent increase. Both countries have a healthy trade surplus largely due to China's demand for primary imports.

In total, trade between China and the eight Portuguese speaking countries reached 147.354 billion dollars, a 25 per cent increase.