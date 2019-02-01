Gambia Not Registered for CHAN Competition

Gambia Football Federation (GFF) has announced that the country's local-based national team is not registered for the upcoming Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) competition.

GFF stated that registration for the continent's bi-annual biggest football fiesta for local based players currently playing their trades in their domestic leagues is going on but the country's governing body decided not to register the team for the tournament.

According to GFF, the reason for not registering the team for the championship is premised by the fact that participation of the national teams in competitions has a serious financial strain on them and at this point in time they do not have the required finances to register all teams in competitions.

Even though it is their desire to see all categories of the national teams participating in competitions, due to the above stated reason, a decision was made not to register the CHAN team for this competition.

However, GFF want to reassure the public that they will register the team and all other teams in future competitions when they have the necessary finances.