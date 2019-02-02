Nigeria: It's Time for Moses to Prove Sarri Wrong - Garba Lawal

A former Nigeria international Garba Lawal has thrown his weight behind Victor Moses' decision to leave Chelsea on loan to Fenerbahce.

The wideman recently completed an 18-month loan deal with the Turkish Super Lig side after enduring a torrid time under new Blues manager Maurizio Sarri.

The 28-year-old failed to secure regular playing time under the new boss since he took charge at the start of the season, making only two Premier League appearances as the Italian's tactics does not reserve spots for wing-backs.

Moses had flourished under former manager Antonio Conte as a right wing-back, helping the Blues to win the League title and the FA Cup.

However, Lawal - a dynamic operator during his playing days - has urged the former Crystal Palace man to prove himself with the Yellow Canaries in order to boost his chances of returning to the Stamford Bridge as a regular starter.

"Every coach has his own philosophy. We may not know what the problem is. Moses might not fit into his [Sarri] pattern of play, so it is normal in football" Lawal told Goal.

"Another coach may come in and call him back to Chelsea if he is playing consistently and fantastic football.

"It is frustrating if a player is not playing week-in-week-out. If he is playing regularly it will boost his self-confidence and self-happiness.

"He has a second chance at Fenerbahce to prove Sarri wrong and prove his potential and ability outside Chelsea."