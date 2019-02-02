Zambia: Brother, Sister in Court for Incest

A man and his blood sister yesterday appeared in a Lusaka Magistrate's Court for alleged incest.
The two, who are residents of Meanwood in Lusaka, are alleged to have two children together.
Read more
A man and his blood sister yesterday appeared in a Lusaka Magistrate's Court for alleged incest.
The two, who are residents of Meanwood in Lusaka, are alleged to have two children together.
Read more
The ZCCM-Investment Holdings chief executive officer, Pius Kasolo, has been relieved of his duties by the board, with… Read more »
Copyright © 2019 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.