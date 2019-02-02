Zimbabwe: New $15m Luxury Hotel On Cards

Ilala Lodge Hotel Group has commenced construction of a new luxury hotel on the banks of the Zambezi River, Victoria Falls, following a ground-breaking ceremony held last week. The 4-star luxury hotel will be named the Palm River Lodge and marks a significant expansion to the Ilala Lodge Hotel Group.

The new commitment is evidence that Zimbabwe's tourism and hospitality industry star, which had waned in past years, has started to shine brighter and ascend yet again.

Welcoming the construction of the Palm River Lodge, were honorary members of council, including the Honourable Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Matabeleland North Province, Honourable Richard Moyo and the Mayor of the Municipality of Victoria Falls, Cllr Somvelo Dhlamini.

"Such expansion allows for the increased accommodation of various tourist activities which translates into an increase of our tourist arrival space," said Minister Moyo.

"This project will also create a number of job opportunities for our people in the resort town of Victoria Falls and other supporting industries like the transport sector, arts and music industry."

"In addition to boosting tourism and employment within Victoria Falls, the US$15 million investment marks a distinguished expansion for the Ilala Lodge Hotel Group," said Jim Brown, CEO of Ilala Lodge Hotel Group.

"Given the continued growth of Victoria Falls as one of the premier destinations in Africa, we feel there is room in the market to offer another high-quality, luxury hotel for the discerning traveller."

The idyllic location of the Palm River Lodge offers an unmatched panoramic view of the renowned Zambezi River, just a short distance from the mighty Victoria Falls waterfall. Guests staying at the hotel will experience the tranquil riverside location, its beautiful landscapes and the wildlife that roams within.

The Palm River Lodge takes inspiration from a rich local history of Victoria Falls town, as illustrated in its high ceilings, spacious verandas and iconic Queenslander style architecture. It will cover a total floor space of approximately 8000 square metres.

Inside reflects a modern, natural and stylish elegance, with 73 generously-sized deluxe guest rooms, a luxurious presidential suite, two honeymoon suites and two private villas. The Palm River Lodge will also offer a relaxing spa, state-of-the-art gym facilities and an outdoor swimming pool.

The hotel will present two unique dining experiences, including indoor á la carte fine-dining and outdoor dining on the banks of the Zambezi River. Guests may also delight in luxury river cruises on-board the Ra-Ikane River Cruise, owned by the Ilala Lodge Hotel Group.

Striving for first-class service with immaculate attention to detail, the plus 4-star hotel is scheduled for completion in June 2020.