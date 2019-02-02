Zimbabwe: ED Leads the Way in Harare

PEOPLE from all walks of life in Harare yesterday took part in the National Environment Cleaning Day which saw them cleaning the streets and their surroundings. President Mnangagwa last year declared every first Friday of the month, a national clean-up day to promote clean, safe and healthy environment.

The exercise is undertaken by all stakeholders from 8am to 10am.

In Harare, President Mnangagwa led the exercise at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals while First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa also took part in the exercise in Mutare.

Several ministers including Industry and Commerce Minister Cde Mangaliso Ndlovu, ministries including Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, legislators, parliamentarians, members of the Air Force of Zimbabwe(AFZ), the Public Service Commission, Cottco Zimbabwe, churches and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) participated in the clean-up exercise.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister Cde Jennifer Mhlanga inspected offices at the ministry. The oustanding office was given an award.

AFZ chief of staff operations, Air Vice Marshal Jasper Garikai Marangwanda led officers in cleaning Danhiko Project in recognition of the institution's sterling efforts to provide quality education, training and production for the physically challenged and disadvantaged people.

They also cleaned areas around their headquarters and air bases.

"We commend President Mnangagwa for taking a leading role in ensuring that the environment remains clean and healthy as he also participated in the exercise.

"Partnering with Danhiko Project today is in unison with the establishment of the Commander AFZ Charity Fund which aims at uplifting living standards of the disadvantaged.

"As the Air Force of Zimbabwe, we identify with this noble cause and we have established the Commander Air Force of Zimbabwe Charity Fund to also assist in uplifting the lives of disadvantaged people and communities," said Air Vice Marshal Marangwanda.

Parliamentarians cleaned areas along the Parliament Building.

President of Chiefs' Council, Chief Fortune Charumbira said the exercise was noble as it inculcated good values of cleanliness in the society.

"This exercise promotes cleanliness and good health. By living in a clean environment we will be able to avoid diseases such as cholera and typhoid. This saves lives and reduces public expenditure. If leaders participate, it shows the seriousness of the matter and also we want to walk the talk," he said.

Cde Miriam Chikukwa said people should learn to live in a clean environment.

"Legislators should set the pace. They have influence and should practise what they preach. We can avoid diseases such as cholera and typhoid by cleaning our surroundings," she said.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) also heeded the President's call for a clean environment.

Judicial and non-judicial staff at all court stations across the country participated in the clean-up campaign. JSC acting secretary Mr Walter Chikwana andsenior management swept clean Causeway Building and part of Central Avenue in Harare.

Acting Chief Magistrate Mr Munamato Mutevedzi and the NPA staff were at Rotten Row Building, which houses the Harare Magistrates' Courts.

Zimpapers, publishers of The Herald and other leading titles, also took part in the campaign in addition to donating bins.

Public relations and corporate affairs manager Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi urged Zimbabweans to work with Government in keeping Zimbabwe clean.