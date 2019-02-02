Zimbabwe: Illegal Vendors Heed Order to Demolish Own Structures

Vendors in Chitungwiza are demolishing their illegal structures in compliance with a council directive for them to move to designated sites. The Herald witnessed the vendors destroying the illegal structures at Chikwanha Shopping Centre, Chigovanyika, Makoni and other suburbs.

One of the vendors Ms Beatrice Chimhowa said they had to comply or council was going to evict them. "The exercise came unexpectedly, but we just have to comply with the authorities.

"We are pleading with the authorities to relocate us as soon as possible since this shop was my only source of income," she said.

Chitungwiza Municipality public relations officer Mr Lovemore Meya said the exercise was work in progress.

"The main aim of this operation is to bring sanity in this town. The exercise is not meant to cause suffering to our people. That is why council intends to move them to designated vending sites," he said.

Harare City Council embarked on a similar exercise recently in Mbare and other high density areas.