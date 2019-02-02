Zimbabwe: 4 Foreigners Arrested for Violating Immigration Act

The Department of Immigration arrested four foreigners -- two Britons and two Indians -- in separate incidents in Harare, on allegations of violating the Immigration Act, as the operation to clampdown illegal immigrants continues countrywide.

In a statement yesterday, the department's public relations officer, Principal Immigration Officer Canisia Magaya, said the four foreigners were arrested during the first week of 2019 in Harare as the clampdown on illegal immigrants continues following the relaxation of visa requirements in February last year.

"The four, two Indians and two Britons, were picked up for crimes of violation of visitor entry conditions and staying in the country illegally.

"Shashi Kumar Hassan Shivaraj and Yadav Sadev Lathu, both Indian nationals, were apprehended at a food joint at Marimba Shops in Belvedere.

"Shashi Kumar Hassan Shivaraj was allegedly engaged in gainful employment at the restaurant, in violation of his holiday visa," she said.

Although claiming to be in the country for purposes of establishing a business, Yadav Sadev Lathu could not substantiate the investment claims.

"The Indian was suspected to have been abusing his entry visas to engage in illegal business activities from July to December 2018 as his passport shows a record of four entries during the said period.

"The Indians have been declared Prohibited Immigrants following the cancellation of their visitor entry certificates," Mrs Magaya said.

She said the British nationals, Mark Julian Pattle and Nicholas Bailey, were also arrested in separate incidences for staying beyond the stipulated time limits set under the Immigration Act.

"The two British nationals appeared in the Harare Magistrates' Court for contravening Section 29 (1) (a) of the Immigration Act and were convicted and sentenced to a fine of $100 or 15 days' imprisonment each. They have since been deported," Mrs Magaya said.

In December last year, the Department of Immigration intensified its ongoing operation following an increase in the number of foreigners who were flouting the country's immigration laws.

According to the department, they had since November last year arrested several immigrants who are set to appear in court soon while others have been deported to their countries. Those who were intercepted were found using various tactics to circumvent due processes. The department had enhanced its post-entry monitoring mechanisms following detection of a sizeable number of immigrants flouting the country's immigration laws.

These included identity theft, tendering fraudulent documents to acquire visas and work permits as well as entering the country illegally.