Zimbabwean Athlete Found Dead in SA

A 35-year old Zimbabwean athlete based in South Africa, Samuel Pazanga, was recently found dead with his body in a decomposing state. Pazanga, who was attached to Mr Price Athletics Club, had been missing for a week.

National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president Tendai Tagara confirmed the incident and said the association was shocked by the tragedy.

"We have received the sad news of the passing on of Samuel Pazanga who was now based in South Africa. He was a reserved, hardworking and respectful young man. I knew him personally because I once coached him in Mutare," said Tagara.

Pazanga, however, never represented the country in any international events.

Tagara said his association had written to the Sports Commission notifying them of this incident and due procedures will be followed in the repatriation of the body.

The Sports Commission director for sports and recreation development, Joseph Muchechetere, confirmed receiving the letter. The veteran administrator said it was a sad development.

"The athlete is supposed to have been cleared to participate in South Africa by NAAZ and then the procedure to repatriate the body will take place through the Government," he said.