2 February 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabab Carries Out a Car Bomb Attack in Southern Somalia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Al-Shabab
Al-Shabaab (file photo).

Al-Shabaab has claimed it carried out a suicide car bomb attack in a government-controlled town in southern Somalia on Saturday morning, killing at least 16 Ethiopian soldiers.

In a statement posted on its affiliated websites, the militant group said a bomber rammed his explosives-laden vehicle at a military base belonging to Ethiopian troops.

The attack took place in Bardera town, located in the country's southern Gedo region, which lies near Somalia's porous border with Kenya.

There were no independent sources confirming the deaths of the Ethiopian soldiers as the local authorities are yet to comment on the casualty figures.

Somali troops backed by African Union peacekeepers have retaken the strategic town from Al-Shabaab following a joint military offensive in 2015.

Somalia

EAC Review Somalia's Bid to Join the Regional Block

The East African Community (EAC) member states review Somalia's application to join the block. Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.