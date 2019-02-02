Somalia: Southwest State Leader Announces His Cabinet Line-Up

Somalia's Southwest State president, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Lafta-Gareen has on Saturday unveiled his new cabinet in Baidoa city following his election last December.

The president announced the list of ten dockets namely finance, interior, planning, education, farming, fishing, trade, labour, and reconstruction in a statement by his office.

Lafta Gareen said the decision was made following consultations with the regional parliament and civil society in the administration.

The remaining dockets as the deputy ministers and state ministers will be released in the forthcoming days.

If approved by the regional parliament, Lafta Gareen cabinet will be one of the smallest across the federal member states in the country.