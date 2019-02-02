East Africa: EAC Review Somalia's Bid to Join the Regional Block

The East African Community (EAC) member states review Somalia's application to join the block.

The official opening of the rebranded East African Business Council (EABC) in Arusha, Tanzania on Friday said it is reviewing the application process tabled the Horn of African Nation.

Somalia applied to join the block in 2013. Ever since the East African Community has insisted it was yet to send a verification team to assess Somalia's level of preparedness.

The team would be followed by a verification exercise team to be constituted by the EAC council of ministers, the policy organ of the community.

Meanwhile, security concerns raised by the six members' states of the block are seen as the biggest stumbling block to Somalia's admission to the East African community.

The government of Somalia believes the admission into the regional block will play a key role in boosting the economy of the country while improving the trade relations with its neighbors.

The relative calm experienced in several parts of the country in recent years led Somali exports mainly in the fishing and livestock increase.

Somalia was admitted into the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) on July last year increasing the membership of the common market to 21.

In a meeting between COMESA officials and Somali Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheire in Lusaka, Zambia, the officials resolved to admit the Horn of Africa nation into the 490 million people market on Thursday.