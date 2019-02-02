Africa: Kaizer Chiefs Count Sh12 Million Losses After Releasing Walusimbi

Ugandan midfielder Godfrey Walusimbi reportedly accepted a Sh3 million cheque in order to tear up the lucrative three-year contract he signed with Kaizer Chiefs last year.

The Ugandan defender was on Thursday released by the South African club after playing for them for only six months.

He joined Chiefs after forcing through a transfer from Gor Mahia.

Separately, Chiefs will be counting their losses following the player's decision to leave, having forked out an estimated Sh9 million to the Kenyan champions in exchange for his services.

Considered one of the best left-backs in East Africa, Walusimbi made 14-appearances for the Amakhosi in all competitions.

He recently struggled for game time under new coach Ernst Middendorp who prefers Happy Mashiane in the position.

Reports suggest Walusimbi eventually fell out with the management after a loan move to Chippa was mooted.

"The law prohibits a South African club from acquiring more than five foreign players. So Chiefs considered releasing Walusimbi temporarily to Chippa United to free up space for a Nigerian goalkeeper they wished to sign. He would hear none of that. They have compensated him an equivalent of his six-month salary and he could be headed to Europe."

Walusimbi's situation in South Africa mirrors that of Kenyan forward Masoud Juma who opted out of Cape Town City instead of being loaned out.