Kenya: Food Company Pulls Toxic 'Nuteez' From Shelves in Two Countries

Food company Jetlak Food Limited, makers of Nuteez Peanut butter, has pulled out the product from shelves in Kenya and Uganda.

The company however insists it has not received the certificate of analysis from the Ministry of Interior that found the popular peanut butter to contain cancer-causing aflatoxin.

A letter from the government chemist had indicated that the peanut butter exceeded the maximum required limit for aflatoxin.

The company's Managing Director Anup Bid said they have invited authorities to the factory's premises in Ruiru to test its products.

NO OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION

In a media briefing at a Nairobi hotel, Mr Bid said he has not received any official communication from the government, more than 24 hours after the certificate of analysis started doing rounds on social media.

"It could have been good for the government to reach us before rushing to subject us to public persecution," Bid said.

He said that the firm is waiting for further test results to exonerate it from the aflatoxin allegations.

"Product in question were found in Nandi county, hundreds of kilometers from our plant in Ruiru. We don't know who, where and how they are stored. No one bothered to reach us", Bid said.

He added that the company, which has been operational for two decades, takes health matters seriously and that they have maintained allowed aflatoxin standards.

"The results will be out early next week," said Bid.

Bid raised concerns over the way the situation was handled as the firm was not consulted during and after the tests.