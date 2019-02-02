Kenya Film Commission Appoints Timothy Owase As CEO

The Kenya Film Commission (KFC) has appointed Timothy Odhiambo Owase as its chief executive officer.

Mr Owase's appointment was confirmed on Friday by Information, Communication and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

The new CEO had been serving in acting capacity since March 2018 when he took over from Caroline Njoroge, who had been serving in the same capacity.

In a congratulatory message via Twitter, Kenya Film Classification Board CEO Ezekiel Mutua said, "May this deserved confirmation be the beginning of greater collaboration between the commission and [the KFCB] in championing a vibrant film industry in Kenya."

QUALIFICATIONS

According to the KFC website, Mr Owase's academic qualifications include a bachelor's degree in marketing from Kenya Methodist University and a master's degree in Development and Corporate Communications from Daystar University.

He also has a marketing diploma from the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a business management diploma from the Kenya Institute of Management and a post-graduate diploma from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM).

Mr Oware has more than 10 years' experience in marketing, communication, the media, entertainment and ICT, his roles having been in areas such as strategy formulation and execution and behaviour change.

Before the commission, he worked at organisations including Multichoice Africa, Rollout Marketing, M-Net East Africa and Touch Media Solutions.

The commission also notes that he is a member of Public Relations Society of Kenya, the CIM and the Association of Film Commissioners International.