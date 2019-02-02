Angola: Huíla - Caluquembe Reaps 15 Tons of Arabico Coffee in 2018

Caluquembe — At least fifteen tons of Arabico coffee were harvested in the agricultural year of 2018 in the municipality of Caluquembe, Huíla province, an increase of more than seven tons compared to 2017, announced Saturday, the local director of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Eliseu José.

Speaking to Angop, the official said that the increase in harvest is due to the incentive to coffee production that the authorities have been promoting among the populations, since this product yields income and is in great demand.

He explained that his department promotes the coffee culture at the municipality level through a technical brigade controlled by the municipal Agriculture Directorate that has worked on the motivation of coffee farmers and that, for the current year, believes that the harvest may increase.

Eliseu José emphasized that initially Caluquembe was to receive 25,000 coffee seedlings from Malanje, but only received 6,000 in December 2018, with the arrival of the remainder scheduled for the current month.

"We cannot plan the harvest because we are going to start planting, monitoring the semiological state of the plants, because there are some that die, others that do not produce and only after assessing the situation, we can give a forecast," he said.