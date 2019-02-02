Africa: Eight-Star Mazembe Romp to Historic Win

TP Mazembe beat a hapless Club Africain side 8-0 on Saturday in Lubumbashi to register the biggest ever win in the history of the group phase of the premier continental club championship.

Two goals each from Kevin Mondeko, Jackson Muleka and Tresor Mputu coupled with strikes from Miche Mika and Meschak Elia was enough for 'Les Corbeaux' to achieve the historic feat, a huge boost to their quest for a place at the knockout stage.

Ivorian giants ASEC Mimosas' 7-0 victory over CR Belouizdad of Algeria in 2001 was previously the biggest win, until the Mihayo Kazembe-led side put eight past their Tunisian guests in the Group C clash to rewrite the chapter of famous wins.

With the group reduced to three teams after the disqualification of Egyptian side Ismaily following their abrupt game with Club Africain two weeks ago in Ismailia; Mazembe had no chance than to win to stay in contention. And they did it in grand style.

The host outplayed their opponents in every aspect of the game taking a 4-0 lead at the interval. It did not take long for the five-time winners to break the deadlock. Lanky Mondeko scored the opener on 12 minutes before veteran Mputu, back to his old self, squared Mika to double the lead on 23 minutes.

Seven minutes past the half-hour mark, Rainford Kalaba back-heeled to Muleka to nod home the third before Mondeko completed his brace two minutes later.

The second half was no different and Muleka scored his second of the afternoon on 62 minutes to take the game beyond the Tunisians. At this point, Africain plotted to stop more goals but their efforts could not top Mputu from registering his name on the score cards on 76 minutes.

Elia scored the seventh on 81 minutes before Mputu put the icing on the cake with a cheeky strike two minutes later.

The win gives Mazembe three points from two games, three shy of leaders Constantine of Algeria. Africain sit at the bottom pointless.