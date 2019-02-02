South Africa: Cape Man Arrested With Drugs Worth R250 000

Western Cape police have arrested a 31-year-old man in Starling Road, New Horizon in Cape Town with drugs worth R250 000 in his possession on Friday.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said they were following up on a tip-off which led police to a residence in Starling Street where the suspect was found in possession of tik, mandrax and heroin.

The suspect is expected to make a court appearance on Monday in Wynberg on drug-related charges.

While on the scene, police pursued more information which led to the arrest of two female suspects, aged and 45 and 49, for being in possession of drugs with a combined value of R 30 000 in Grassy Park.

They too are due to appear in court on Monday.

Traut said drug and gang related crime will remain a priority for the Western Cape police and they would continue with the "onslaught to root out the scourge".

#sapsWC Three suspects arrested by #SAPS members in Grassy Park for possession of drugs and dealing in drugs. Variety of drugs confiscated. Suspects to appear in court on 04/02. #DrugsOffTheStreet SWhttps://t.co/rXpoVbrcjy pic.twitter.com/54nrMOpkWh-- SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) February 2, 2019

