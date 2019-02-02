South Africa: Seven People Survive After a Car Rolls in Bloemfontein

Seven people sustained mild to moderate injuries after their bakkie rolled along the R64 in the Waterbron area outside Bloemfontein on Saturday.

ER24 paramedics, government and other services were on the scene at 16:40 where they found one person who had been partially trapped but able to free himself and six others who could move around.

The driver had apparently fled the scene, but the others were treated and transported to Pelonomi Hospital and other private hospitals in the Bloemfontein area.

The accident is being investigated.

Source: News24