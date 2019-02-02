2 February 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Seven People Survive After a Car Rolls in Bloemfontein

Tagged:

Related Topics

Seven people sustained mild to moderate injuries after their bakkie rolled along the R64 in the Waterbron area outside Bloemfontein on Saturday.

ER24 paramedics, government and other services were on the scene at 16:40 where they found one person who had been partially trapped but able to free himself and six others who could move around.

The driver had apparently fled the scene, but the others were treated and transported to Pelonomi Hospital and other private hospitals in the Bloemfontein area.

The accident is being investigated.

Source: News24

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.