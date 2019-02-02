Kenya: Madaraka Day Celebrations to Be Held in Kajiado County - Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday announced that this year's Madaraka Day celebrations will be held in Kajiado County.

He spoke when he arrived back into Kenya from Arusha, Tanzania, where he attended the 20th Heads of State Summit of the East African Community.

The President's announcement is in line with a recent trend in which celebrations to mark some national holidays are held in the counties, a departure from the past when all such events were held in Nairobi.

The President, who was accompanied by Deputy President William Ruto and Burundi Vice President Gaston Sindimwo, travelled from Namanga by road, making close to a dozen stopovers to address the public.

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku hosted the leaders for lunch at Oletepes Picnic Site in Kiserian.

INTERNAL BOUNDARIES

In his speeches during the stopovers, the President spoke on regional integration saying that governments in the East African Community are committed to ensure the region becomes one entity without restrictions of internal boundaries.

"We will continue strengthening our ties (EAC countries) until the day we unite and our citizens become one and we no longer have border posts," said the President when he spoke at the Namanga One-Stop Border Post.

He said it was time for Africa to take its destiny in its own hands and chart a peaceful future for its people.

The President encouraged the border communities to live in peace and to take advantage of the various EAC treaties and facilities to engage in cross border trade.

He said border communities must ensure they live in harmony with each other because progress cannot be achieved in the absence of peace adding that the Government has an obligation to ensure that citizens enjoy better services.

"We want to live in a democratic society where the government serves the people and not the other way round," President Kenyatta said.

FOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT

At Bisil, the President reiterated his call on Kenyans to disengage from constant politicking and instead focus on development.

He said, he has forged unity with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga so that leaders can dedicate their time and energy to serve Kenyans.

"The handshake has nothing to do with politics but with delivering (development) for Kenyans," said President Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta said the existing tranquillity has seen a record two million tourists visiting the country in the last one year.