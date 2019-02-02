Tanzania: 4 Killed Over Suspicion of 'Murdering' 7 Year Old Girl in Njombe

Njombe — An angry mob in Njombe District killed four people after they suspected them to have been involved in the killing of a seven year old girl, Racheal Malekela.

Njombe Regional Commissioner Mr Christopher Ole Sendeka said the people were killed by an angry mob after reports emerged that the 7 year old girl Rachel had been found dead in Matembo village in Wangin'gombe district.

The four were killed in separate incidents after the information about Rachel's death spread in the district.

"The residents of the particular areas, where the incidents occurred, attacked the four at different times after they suspected them to have been involved in the murdering of the girl," said Mr Olesendeka.

"Those who were killed are from Wangin'gombe and Wangama, while the other one had just been released from prison," said Mr Olesendeka.

According to the RC, the police are continuing with investigations and the culprits would be brought to justice.

The girl, Racheal was found dead on Friday night at Matembwe village in Njombe District in a spate of reported child killings that have rocked the district for over a week.

The body of the child was found dumped in a woodland owned by her parents, just a few meters from her home.

Matembwe village chairman Brayson Malekela (who is also the paternal uncle of the deceased child), told The Citizen that he received reports of the missing child on Friday evening, at around 6:00pm.

Mr Malekela says he informed the rest of the community members who launched a manhunt in all areas around the home, including the forests around the village, they also inspected vehicles found in the area.

The mother of the deceased, Petronila Nisilu, arrived home from work and found the child missing. The father of the child, identified by one name as Mr Chelio, was still at work by that time.