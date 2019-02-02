2 February 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Cote d'Ivoire: 'Belgium to Take in Ivory Coast Ex-President Gbagbo'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Belgium will take in former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo following a request from the International Criminal Court which freed him from detention earlier, Belgian News Agency Belga said on Saturday.

The International Criminal Court contacted Belgium because of Gbagbo's family ties in the country, Belga quoted a Belgian foreign ministry spokesman Karl Lagatie.

Gbagbo, who ruled Ivory Coast from 2000 to 2011, has spent seven years in custody in The Hague.

Gbagbo and co-defendant Charles Blé Goudé were acquitted of atrocities charges on Jan. 15.

However he had been kept in detention pending objections by prosecutors, who plan to appeal against the acquittal and sought guarantees that the men would return to court later if required.

Cote d'Ivoire

Lawmaker Sentenced As Ivorian Authorities Get Over-Sensitive to Online Expressions

In what is becoming a worrying crackdown on freedom of expression online in Cote d'Ivoire, a court in Abidjan has… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.