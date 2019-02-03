Nigeria: Teni, d'Banj Are 'Faces of Athletics' in Nigeria

The President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau yesterday, the 1st of February announced that Nigerian musicians D'Banj and Teni are the new faces of Athletics in Nigeria.

This announcement was made known at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, an annual marathon competition which attracts athletes across the globe.

D'banj after the announcement, compared entertainers to sports in a world press conference.

D'banj said,

"For me, I'm an entertainer and I represent the entertainment industry. As you know, entertainment and sport are like brothers because even sport can be very entertaining. So I'm looking forward to see people run for the 50,000 dollars prize money tomorrow. I think it is going to be very entertaining. In entertainment industry, you have to be very fit, so we are both family."

Also at the world conference was Teni who pledged her support. They both performed at Eko Atlantic City after the race.

This announcement was not well received by people on Twitter:

Do these people even do sports?

Are they athletes?

Mad moves...

Insensitive and Wicked moves...

Those who deserve it are left to sponsor themselves for sports..

This is evil and inconsiderate...

Rubbish!

-- Olashile Abayomi (@FireOFola) February 2, 2019

Haruna Qudri isn't good enough right? It's well with this system! Sooner, we may be forced to be choosing musicians as the head of department of "Performing Arts" at our various campuses. Until we are ready, this system won't work. Anyways, R.Fashola is a good example...

-- Akanni W.G (@akanni_g) February 2, 2019

This is what the Commonwealth finalist had to say about it:

Lol 🤦🏽‍♂️Can I be the face of Music in Nigeria ? I sabi play drum 🥁 https://t.co/4FyyYc9F7f

-- Seye Ogunlewe jnr (@seyeogunlewe) February 2, 2019

Wrong choices... very wrong. There are capable and star bright people who are athletes or at least look like one in this country. Why on earth will Teni or koko master be the faces of athletics? How? Why? God what a country. What was the basis for this choice?

-- «-God's Favorite-» (@LadyGrasha) February 2, 2019