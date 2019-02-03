Nigeria: NPFL Preview - Ifeanyiubah, Sunshine Stars Host Crunch Derby Games

Two derby games will be served in the Nigeria Professional Football League this weekend as action enters Match Day 6 in the elite division.

In Nnewi, there would be an Oriental Derby of some sort between FC IfeanyiUbah and troubled Abia Warriors.

FC IfeanyiUbah fondly called the Anambra Warriors are unbeaten in the League so far this season and even recorded an away win in their last outing in Kaduna against Kada City.

Their opponents, Abia Warriors, have however started the season on a shaky note and are yet to pick any point from their away games.

In their last home game, Abia Warriors were even held to a goalless draw by Gombe United. Hence many are not giving them any chance in Sunday's derby clash.

The other derby clash christened South-west derby will see Sunshine Stars play host to Remo Stars in Akure.

Coach Kennedy Boboye who oversees Remo Stars was formerly at the helm of affairs at Sunshine Stars and he is quite bullish that he knows just how to handle his former team.

"We will keep to our plans and formations, I have never lost in Akure since I left as the Coach of Sunshine Stars FC. The lowest I have gotten here is a draw and it won't be an exemption with Remo Stars. By God's grace and with hard work, we will get something here." Boboye said ahead of Sunday's tie

Other Games

Elsewhere, Katsina United will hope to return to winning ways when they square up against Niger Tornadoes on Sunday at the Mohammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina

'The Changi Boys' are second from the bottom in Group B table after picking three points from possible six points. They are one position better than Tornadoes who are at the base of the league table

Going to this game, Katsina United will have the boost of their coach, Abdullahi Biffo, who will be on the touchline for the first time this season after missing the last two games due to medical instruction after he was freed by the kidnappers unhurt.

Biffo's first match of the season will be against Niger Tornadoes, a team he tutored three seasons ago. He would be looking to get it right.

In Lagos, MFM will want to continue their perfect run at home as they host Wikki Tourists at the Agege Stadium.

Already, mercurial MFM FC midfielder, Tunde Azeez, says his team will claim top spot after their Wikki Tourists game this weekend.

The Olukoya Boys have already won twice in five meetings with Wikki while the visitors have only managed to record a win and a draw. But Azeez believes the Olukoya Boys will continue their good run at home this Sunday with another win against the Bauchi-based team.

"We are looking forward to the weekend clash. We have been working so hard and the intensity is high.

"We are also moving on gradually and by the grace of God at the end of the weekend game I believe we will go back to the top of the table."

Both MFM and Wikki Tourists have been able to amass six points each from four NPFL games. MFM currently occupy the third spot on the Group A table while the visitors sit in the fourth position.

NPFL Match Day 6 Fixtures

Group A

MFM vs Wikki Tourists

Enyimba Int'l vs Rivers Utd

Sunshine stars vs Remo stars

Katsina Utd vs Niger Tornadoes

Group B

El-Kanemi Warr vs Yobe stars

Akwa Utd vs GO-Round

Gombe Utd vs Plateau Utd

Heartland vs Kada city

FC Ifeanyi Ubah vs Abia warriors

Boboye-Confident

Abiodun Joseph of Sunshine Stars is challenged by Christian Madu of Rangers copy

MFM FC Tunde Azeez