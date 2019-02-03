Kenya: Governors Laud Mediation Team to Avert Nurses Strike

Kenya — The Council of Governors (CoG) has welcomed the appointment of a conciliation committee by the Labour Ministry in a bid to avert the nurses strike that threatens to p

In a statement, CoG Chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya assured that they are working in partnership with the National Government to find an amicable solution that will mitigate any service delivery interruptions to Kenyans.

"We thank the ministry for appointing a conciliation committee to assist both levels of government resolve this impasse. We laud this step, as it will mitigate any service delivery interruptions to Kenyans."

"The Council of Governors assures the ministry, the nurses and the public at large of our strong commitment to work with the conciliation committee for an expeditious conclusion of this prevailing health issue,"

Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani appointed a three-member conciliation committee last week to arbitrate the industrial dispute between nurses and county governments.

Kenya National Union of Nurse (KNUN) Secretary-General Seth Panyako maintains that members will down their tools if a return-to-work formula signed in November last year is not fully implemented.

The strike will kick off in Kisii, Kiambu, Homabay and Marsabit counties with the industrial strife spreading to Kwale, Garissa, Samburu, Kirinyaga, Embu as well as Mathari Hospital, Spinal Special Hospital, Port Health and at the Blood Bank five days later.