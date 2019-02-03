Kenya: Shujaa Picks One Point From Sydney 7s

Nairobi — The inexperience of the Kenyan side continued to show as they picked only one point from the third round of the World Sevens Series in Sydney, Australia, leaving the tournament with no single win.

Paul Murunga's charges were slapped with a 20-17 defeat by invitational side Tonga in the semi-finals for the 13th place trophy early Sunday morning, dumping them out of the tournament without tasting victory.

Tonga, who went to Hamilton and Sydney 7s as invitational side for being the top ranked non-core side in Ocenia, had not won any match this weekend at Sydney before meeting Kenya.

Kenya had dropped to 13th place semifinal after losing 19-14 to Wales in the early hours of Sunday.

The defeat means Kenya pick only one point at Sydney 7s, their lowest of this lowest season to move to 12 points.

With Wales going out at the Challenge Trophy semis stage, they pick five points to move to 11 just one below Kenya. Japan are also assured of at least seven which will take them to 11 by virtue of reaching Bowl final.

Kenya, Wales and Japan head to Las Vegas 7s in March as early relegation candidates.

Kenya kicked off the Sydney campaign with a 24-14 defeat to Canada before going down 41-0 to former Kenya 7s coach Mike Friday's USA and eventually 40-17 to France in the last pool match.

Kenya 7s results at Sydney 7s

Kenya 14 Canada 24

Kenya 0 USA 41

Kenya 17 France 40

Kenya 14 Wales 19 (Challenge Trophy semis)

Kenya 17 Tonga 20 (13th Place semi)

-Additional info courtesy Raga House

AUTHOR: Capital Sport