Kenya: Ruto Denounces Early 2022 Campaign, Urges Focus On Development and Stability

Kenya — Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday reiterated his call for Kenyans to remain steadfast on development and stability instead of engaging in endless politicking.

Ruto also asked those engaged in early campaigns for the 2022 presidential campaigns to use their energy more productively while those funding the same should find better use of their resources.

He asked politicians to be tolerant of one another.

"We must all agree to unite and support the President as we put our national energies on ensuring service delivery to the needs of youth, women and children are met without bias," he told residents in Maili Tisa Trading Centre, Kajiado County.

"As leaders, we have all united irrespective of our political parties; we are now one team focused on serving Kenyans. We have rejected and resolved to turn our backs on politics that is divisive and tribalist," Ruto added:

The DP was speaking after he received President Uhuru Kenyatta on upon arrival at the Namanga border from Arusha where he attended the 20th East Africa Community Summit.