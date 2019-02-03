Uganda: Four Die in Nakasongola Bus Accident

Four people have died in a bus accident at Namayonjo in Nakasongola District.

A traffic police officer at the scene of the accident, who preferred anonymity to speak freely, said about 20 people who were injured have been taken to several health centres including Nakasongola Health Centre IV.

According to Mr Paul Kangave, the Savannah Region police spokesman, the Sunday accident occurred after the speeding bus, belonging to Link Bus Company, overturned several times at Namayonjo, one of the black spots on the Kampala-Gulu road.

The bus was travelling from Kampala to Masindi.

The body of the bus driver, according to witnesses, is still stuck in the wreckage.