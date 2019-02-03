Africa: Lobi Stars Suffer Shock Home Loss to Wydad Casablanca

Lobi Stars of Makurdi suffered a shock home defeat, losing 1-0 to Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in their third group game of the CAF Champions League yesterday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

The game was initially fixed for Friday but it had to be shifted by 24 hours following a political rally on the same day and at the same venue.

The Pride of Benue had defeated South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in their opening group game before losing to ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast in their second group game.

Lobi Stars needed a win to boost their chances but fell behind when defender Mama Bah-Yere was adjudged to commit an offence in the penalty box.

Mohamed Nahiri converted the resulting penalty in the 20th minute to give Wydad the lead.

Wydad had a chance to extend their lead in the 63rd minute through a penalty but Olufemi Kayode saved the spot kick.

The result means that Lobi Stars have just three points from three games and travel to Morocco to take on Wydad in the second leg group fixture scheduled for Tuesday, February 12.

Lobi are currently third in Group A with three points from three games behind Wydad and Mamelodi Sundowns who have six points each after the same number of games.