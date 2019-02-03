3 February 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Bow Wow Arrested for Woman Battery

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Njideka Agbo

American entertainer, Bow Wow has been arrested for beating up a woman hours after promoting his mother's Super Bowl pop-up shop during the Super Bowl weekend.

His alleged victim is his off and on girlfriend, Leslie Holden also known as Kiyomi Leslie.

According to TMZ, he has been charged with Battery Substantial Physical Harm by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

He claims she first assaulted him on Saturday by 4:15 am but she claims otherwise.

Both were arrested and sustained injuries. His bond was set at $8,000 (N2,888,000.0) which he has paid.

Nigeria

Lobi Stars Suffer Shock Home Loss to Wydad Casablanca

Lobi Stars of Makurdi suffered a shock home defeat, losing 1-0 to Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in their third group game… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.