Nigeria: Bow Wow Arrested for Woman Battery

American entertainer, Bow Wow has been arrested for beating up a woman hours after promoting his mother's Super Bowl pop-up shop during the Super Bowl weekend.

His alleged victim is his off and on girlfriend, Leslie Holden also known as Kiyomi Leslie.

According to TMZ, he has been charged with Battery Substantial Physical Harm by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office.

He claims she first assaulted him on Saturday by 4:15 am but she claims otherwise.

Both were arrested and sustained injuries. His bond was set at $8,000 (N2,888,000.0) which he has paid.