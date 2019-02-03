3 February 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Happening Now - Osinbajo in Thanksgiving Service After Helicopter Crash

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is right now attending a thanksgiving church service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), City of Grace, Lokoja.

Osinbajo's helicopter crash landed yesterday at Kabba, Kogi State but he and other occupants came out unhurt.

The thanksgiving service which was handled by the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye from the church's headquarters, Lagos, was being transmitted to the congregation live via satellite.

Adeboye, who led the prayer and worship session, thanked God for delivering the Vice President from death.

