Nigeria: Kidnapping - Governor Ishaku's Aide, Mijinyawa Regains Freedom

Hassan Mijinyawa, the Chief Press Secretary to governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has regained his freedom.

He was abducted four days ago along Bali-Gembu road at a location surrounded by thick forest and mountains.

It was not clear if the foreigner, who was abducted at the same time with the CPS, was released as well.

Daily Trust gathered that the release of Mijinyawa followed negotiations between his family and his abductors.

A source, who is close to Mijinyawa's family, said ransom was paid to the kidnappers for his release but did not mention the amount paid.

Daily Trust gathered that he was released at about 6pm on Saturday.

The senior assistant on Media and publicity to Governor Darius, Mr Bala Dan Abu, told Daily Trust in a telephone interview that he was aware that Mijinyawa's family had gone to bring him back home.