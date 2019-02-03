Nigeria: Oshiomhole, IBM Haruna Laud FCT Over President Golf Tourney

The national chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole and chairman, Board of Trustee of IBB International Golf and Country Club, General IBM Haruna (rtd) have applauded the FCT Golf Association for revived the annual President Golf Tournament.

They gave the commendation during the ceremony tee-off of the 18-holes golf championship played in a stroke format and short-gun at the golf course of IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja, yesterday.

The APC national chairman, represented by the party spokesperson, Lanre Issa Onilu, said the restoration of the tournament which was abandoned for almost two decades, is in line with APC determination as a governing party to open more opportunities for Nigerians to socialised, network and discover their hidden talents.

He said APC-led government is committed to create more opportunities and create enabling environment for the development of sports at all level.

"I salute the FCT administration and FCT golf association for work hard to bring back the President Golf Tournament which was abandoned throughout the 16-years of PDP administration.

"The restoration of the President Golf Cup is in line with APC-led government determination to open several windows of opportunities and create an enabling environment for Nigerians to develop their talents.

"I congratulate FCT administration and FCT Golf Association for this laudable achievement and as a governing party, we would continue to encourage the development of all sports in the country," Onilu said.

General IBM Haruna (rtd) in his part, congratulated Engr Oladapo Olaide Muhammed-led FCT Golf Association board, saying the restoration of the President Golf Tournament is open for the development of golf in FCT and Nigeria in general.

He assured the association the support of IBB International Golf and Country Club in their quest to use golf as a positive social engineering tool for societal unity and harmony.