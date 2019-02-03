Burundi/Nigeria: Afcon U-20 - Nigeria Fly Over Burundi

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria began their quest for the 8th African crown with a 2-0 victory over Burundi at the ongoing Under-20 Nations Cup in Niger Republic.

The 7 times champions showed their dominance by over running their Group A opponents at the Stade Général Seyni Kountché having a total of 9 shots on targets with 65% possession.

As early as the 4th minute, Adamu Alhassan had the chance to give the Flying Eagles an early lead, but his headed effort was poor. They continued to heap pressure which paid off in the 55th minute when Yahaya Nazifi finished off a cross with a timely header.

Nigeria sealed all points in the 70th minute through Effiom Maxwell scoring from a tight angle.

Paul Aigbogun led team will play South Africa on Tuesday and Niger Republic on Friday in other Group A games of the eight-nation tournament.

The tournament which started on Saturday (yesterday) will run till Sunday, February 11 across Niger cities Maradi and Niamey.

The winners, runners-up, third and fourth place play-off countries from this years' edition will represent the continent at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.