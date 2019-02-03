Nigeria: China Donates Teaching Aid to Nyanya Model School

Nigeria's education sector has received a tremendous boost, thanks to the generosity of China.

This is even as the embassy in Nigeria has donated computers, projectors and other key components in skilling and fast tracking educational development to the Model Primary School Nyanya, Abuja.

The donation, according to the Cultural Counsellor of the embassy, Mr Li Xuda, is part of the Nigeria / China Cultural Exchanges.

Xuda who described the gesture as a demonstration of China's sincere friendship with Nigeria, said the government of China is poised to do more, as long long as it will enhance the quality and create conducive learning environment for the pupils.

FCT Education Secretary, Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Bala Mohammed appreciated the assistance to the school and prayed for more tangible and a strengthened relationship.

Bala who lauded the school authority over what he described as 'a well kept and conducive learning environment admonished that they exceed the feat.

The finance /head teacher of the Model Primary School , Hajia Duduyemi Saudat revealed that the People's Republic of China has been of immense help to the school. She added that they do not hesitate to respond their demands.

Saudat disclosed that the Chinese government recently assisted the school with well furnished additional classroom blocks , a stride that encouraged additional intakes into the school."

She narrated that prior to the assistance, a lot of parents enrolled their kids in private schools where they were milked of thousands but said, the narrative had changed as the standard of the school and its affordability have left parents queuing to enroll their wards.

Saudat appreciated the Chinese envoy for his continuous assistance to the school and assured of their commitment to make good use of the donated and that will in turn, better the academic performance of the pupils.

A primary 4 Pupil , Winifred Anaka, commended the Chinese people for making her school beautiful and conducive for learning.

LEADERSHIP Sunday learnt that the Primary school was wholly constructed, equipped and donated to the FCT Education Board almost a decade ago, and now, and more block of classrooms were constructed last year.