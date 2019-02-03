Kenya: Man, 21, Kills Self After Killing Form Two Lover

A 21-year-old man from Kobita in Ndhiwa committed suicide after allegedly killing his 18-year-old lover, a Form Two student.

Paul Ochieng' from Ober village took poison and hung himself with a rope inside his house after clobbering to death his lover Beryl Atieno.

The local chief Mark Ongoro said the couple quarrelled when Atieno went to pick up her clothes and personal items after their separation.

The couple had lived as man and wife for 10 months.

"The woman was a Form Two student at a school in Migori County. Her mother wanted her to complete her education which apparently angered her husband," he said.

The administrator said the suspect was seen at Pala trading centre where he is reported to have bought a rope and poison.

"He went back to his house and killed his wife on the spot. He used a piece of wood from one his tables to hit Ms Atieno on the head," Mr Ongoro said.

The commotion in the house attracted neighbours who rushed to see what was happening. The neighbours found the man hanging from the roof his house and took him to hospital.

Ndhiwa OCPD Dishon Chadaka said the man died while receiving treatment at Pala Health Centre.

The two bodies were taken to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary.