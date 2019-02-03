South Africa: 4th Learner Dies in Hoërskool Driehoek Disaster

A fourth Hoërskool Driehoek learner has died, Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi confirmed on Sunday. In a tweet, Lesufi sent his condolences to the family and said they could count on the department's support.

Twenty learners remain in hospital after a bridge connecting two blocks of the school buildings collapsed on Friday morning.

Lesufi said the fourth child's condition worsened on Saturday and he was in and out of theatre on several occasions.

He said the school's leadership would visit the family on Sunday morning and that a funeral and memorial service would be arranged soon.

News24 reported that onFriday morning, a concrete slab above a corridor linking two blocks of buildings came crushing down on 26 learners.

The incident happened few minutes after 08:00, when learners were heading to their classrooms from the morning assembly.

Roydon Olckers, Jandré Steyn and Marli Currie lost their lives in the tragedy at the school on Friday. In total, 23 others were taken to various hospitals in the area.

