Uganda: Museveni to Judges - Decide Which State You Want to Serve

Kampala — At the 21st annual judges conference held at Kampala Serena Hotel, President Museveni told judges and magistrates that Uganda had evolved from various stages of state development and added that the judiciary should make its demands ranging from salary increment to more staffing in the context of how the Ugandan state has evolved.

As he opened the conference held from Jan 28-Feb 1, Museveni said Uganda was initially a feudal state then a colonial state, neo-colonial state and has since become a modern independent state. "Many of the neo colonial states did not have a clear historical mission," he said. "We fought the colonial state and its army and created a new army.

This created a new pillar of the state." He was reacting to the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe who decried the low levels of staffing in the judiciary which also affecting its work. "Even the judiciary must decide what kind of state it wants to serve; a colonial state, neo-colonial state or a new state? Museveni paused and emphasized prioritizing amidst scarcity of resources.