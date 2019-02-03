Nigeria: Badminton - BCA Lauds Nigeria As Port Harcourt Set to Host Africa Tourney

Secretary General of the Badminton Confederation of Africa, Sahir Edoo has commended Nigeria for accepting to host the All Africa Senior Badminton Championship, which comes up in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in April.

Edoo who is on facility inspection to the country, expressed satisfaction over what he has seen so far and described Nigeria as a country to be proud of having produced many African champions who have done well at global events.

While on a courtesy call to the Ministry of Sports, Edoo said that the facilities so far were top class and noted that players were ready to storm Port Harcourt for the championship.

The permanent secretary of the ministry, Olusade Adesola, who represented the minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, expressed delight over the hosting right, which Nigeria won last year and expressed the ministry's readiness to support the event.

He lauded the President of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria, Francis Orbih and his board for bringing the competition back to Nigeria after 19 years. He described the BFN board as viable for taking the federation to greater height and making it the envy of other federations.

Adesola charged the BFN to organise a befitting championship as it could go a long way in attracting youths to the game and in turn provide employment.

Orbih stated that arrangement was in top gear to ensure a successful hosting of the event. According to him, the first Rivers National Badminton Championship held in Port Harcourt in December was in preparation for the Africa Senior Badminton Championship and also a test run of facilities.