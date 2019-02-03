Malawi: Chakwera Sticks to Message of Hope - MCP Torchbearer Outlining His Vision of Malawi

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera with just four months to convince voters he should be their next Head of State , is in favour of outlining his vision of the future of Malawi, promising the youth that the party will introduce National Youth Service which aims at empowering them economically.

Speaking on Saturday during a whistle stop tour from Lilongwe to Blantyre via Lakeshore districts of Salima and Dedza, Chakwera says time has come for Malawians to vote for a party which does not practice regionalism and tribalism when initiating and implementing development.

"If you vote for MCP on 21 May we will make sure we decrease the gap between the poor and the rich by making sure everyone such as the youth, women and the underprivileged venture into any businesses of their choice freely without being victimized," he said.

Chakwera further added that MCP if voted into power will make sure young people and women have access to loans and venture in businesses and eliminate corruption which hinders the country's developmental projects.

He also said most business people are being victimized especially youth and women by government and if voted into power MCP will come up with innovations aimed at empowering the poor.

In his remarks Regional Chairman for Lakeshore Augustine Chidzanja says MCP is not shaken by any coalitions of different political parties because the country's oldest party is very strong and obviously poised to wins the elections.

Chidzanja then advised people in Salima district to vote for MCP candidates for the positions of president, members of parliament and councilors respectively.

Chakwera will on Monday expected to present his nomination papers as MCP presidential candidate with Sidik Mia as his running mate to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) at COMES Hall in Blantyre