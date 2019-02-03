Zimbabwe: Man Kills Brother in Land Inheritance Dispute

A 41-year-old Mutasa man in Manicaland was arrested recently after he fatally struck his brother five times on the head with an iron bar following a dispute over their father's land.

Manicaland provincial spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa confirmed the incident which took place on January 26 in Fenga village, under Chief Mutasa area.

Kakohwa said the suspect, Richard Zongoro from Fenga village in Honde Valley had a long standing dispute with his younger brother John Zongororo (38) after the latter had successfully applied for a peace order barring him from using their father's piece of land.

On the day in question, it is reported that Richard left his homestead at around 02.00 am and visited John who was asleep with his family.

On arrival, Richard reportedly started hurling insults at his brother and shouting on top of his voice.

Incensed by his brother's hostile behaviour, John reportedly opened the door and confronted him.

The police spokesperson said during the fracas, Richard picked up an iron hoe handle and hit his brother on the back before striking him five times on the skull, leaving him unconscious near a footpath and bleeding profusely.

After committing the alleged offence, Richard fled from the scene and went to his homestead where he informed his wife of the incident but said he later took his brother to the clinic.

The deceased's body was later discovered at around 05.00 am the same morning by a passer-by who reported the matter to the village head, who in turn reported the matter to the police.