Zimbabwe: Man Dumps Wife, Elopes With Pregnant Stepdaughter

Mutare — A Marange man in Manicaland was dragged to the Mutare magistrates' court this past Wednesday after impregnating his stepdaughter and later abandoning her mum to stay with her.

Zekias Mukurachaza (32), together with his stepdaughter Macloline Garira (18), both appeared before magistrate Perseverance Makala facing charges of having sexual intercourse within a prohibited degree of relationship.

They both pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced to perform 210 hours of community service each at two different local schools.

Public prosecutor Matthew Chimutunga told court that Mukurachaza and Garira unlawfully had sexual intercourse sometime in 2017 knowing that they were related.

Mukurachaza, at the time, was married to Macloline's mother, Memory Biningu (37).

It is reported that sometime back in 2017, Biningu left home to attend a church conference, leaving Mukurachaza and her daughter at home.

When she later came back, she heard rumours that her daughter, Garira was having a love affair with her husband.

Biningu also discovered that her husband and daughter were becoming too close to each other to an extent of watching videos on a single cell phone together.

Biningu reportedly confronted her daughter about her suspicions but the teenager denied it.

In June 2017, Garira became pregnant and her mother discovered that Makurachaza was responsible. The mother later reported the matter to the police.

Makurachaza and Biningu admitted that they had a love affair and had a child together.

He also admitted to having left Biningu to go and stay with her daughter.