South Africa: Driehoek Pupil's Mother in ICU After Car Crash - Daughter

The woman who was seriously injured while on her way to Höerskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on Friday is in intensive care, her daughter said.

It was previously reported that Debbie Coetzee ran a traffic light on her way to the school after hearing that the walkway had collapsed. But in a Facebook post, her daughter, Chalene, said this was not true. She also revealed that her mother's cellphone was stolen out of her car.

Coetzee said that her mother was in ICU and that she was waiting for more details from doctors. She said that a man had skipped the traffic light and had crashed into her mother's car, causing it to roll.

"Just want to say thank you very much for every person's concern and support ... and then I just want to say to all the families of the learners that we are all thinking of and praying for you... " she said.

Three learners died when the walkway between two buildings at the school collapsed on Friday and came crushing down on 26 learners. The Gauteng Education Department confirmed on Sunday that the fourth learner had died. Twenty more pupils are still in hospital.

Roydon Olckers, Jandré Steyn and Marli Currie lost their lives in the tragedy on Friday, and Marnus Nagel died on Sunday. In total, 23 others were taken to various hospitals in the area. Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that many of them are making good progress and most who were in intensive care have been moved to regular wards.

The incident happened few minutes after 08:00, when learners were heading to their classrooms from the morning assembly.

