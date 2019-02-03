Uganda: Newly Crowned Miss Rwanda Lined Up for Uganda Festival in New York

The Newly crowned Miss Rwanda 2019, Miss Meghan Nimwiza will be one of the many African beauties at the upcoming Uganda Festival also dubbed summer's ultimate event in New York, USA.

The festival organized by Ugandans in North America under their umbrella body UNAA Causes is due to take place from August 29 to September 2, 2019 at the Grand Hyatt in New York.

According to UNAA Causes CEO David Muwanga, Miss Rwanda will be part of an assembled beauty side featuring different beauty queens from African states as well as a litany of experienced and popular designers from Uganda and the continent at large in what has been termed as the Uganda Festival Fashion Weekend.

"The Fashion Weekend is our program to promote, celebrate and inspire our designers, models and more. Miss Rwanda will be joining us at the Grand Hyatt in New York for this event," Muwanga stated.

"Miss Rwanda is attending for the third time. Ugandan designers expected to attend include; Arapapa Fashion House's Santa Anzo, Fatumah Asha and a collection of top designers from the diaspora and around the East Africa," he added.

The Fashion Weekend is a top program in the diaspora that has recently attracted the likes of New York based Super Model, Aamito Stacey Lagum, Miss World Africa and Miss Kenya 2016, Evely Njambi, Reigning Miss World Africa and current Miss Uganda, Miss Quiin Abenakyo who all attended last year's event in Washington D.C.

Also present at the previous do was Ugandan model scout Joram Muzira Job.